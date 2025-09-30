Supporting Teen Well-Being: What Parents Can Do

Strong family connections build resilience - small daily rituals like tech-free meals help teens feel supported.Military teens have access to robust resources like the MFLC Program, school-based counselors, and national hotlines tailored to their needs.New technology is expanding access to mental health care through telehealth, apps, and AI-powered tools.

This August we marked National Teen Mental Health Awareness Month, a growing grassroots movement, initiated by This is My Brave and supported by providers nationwide. The focus is to highlight the unique emotional challenges adolescents often experience as they return to school.

In 2023, teen mental health statistics across the United States painted a troubling picture. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 40% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Nearly one in five seriously considered suicide, and nine percent attempted to take their own life within the past year. Research shows that nearly half of U.S. adolescents will experience a mental health condition by the age of 18.

Each statistic represents a young person navigating complex emotions and challenges. As parents, we have more influence than we may realize in helping teens build resilience.

Connection Starts at Home

Professional support is key when teens are facing specific mental health struggles, but the everyday things we do as families matter just as much. Simple habits like making dinner a phone-free zone or setting aside regular family activities can help teens feel safe and connected.

The Experience of Military Teens

Military-connected youth face amplified challenges due to frequent moves, parental deployments, and in some cases, a parent's visible or invisible injuries. The recent 2024 Military Teen Experience Survey , sponsored by Leidos, in partnership with the National Military Family Association, revealed only eight percent of military teens reported high mental well-being, while nearly half said they had engaged in self-harm. Taking a closer look at these issues is critically important to the overall readiness of the military because more than half of today's military-connected children aspire to serve in the military themselves; a testament to their deep resilience and strength.

Programs like the Department of Defense's Military & Family Life Counseling (MFLC) Program, supported by Leidos, offer free, confidential support for these teens. Counselors work directly in schools and community centers to help teens manage stress, navigate deployments, and develop healthy coping skills, offering consistent and reliable care, even during relocations.

Leveraging Technology for Support

As parents, we want to help our teens navigate the ups and downs of this critical developmental stage with confidence and resilience. While nothing replaces the value of face-to-face connection and family support – technology can also be a powerful tool when used correctly and carefully, especially for supporting mental health.

For example:



Telehealth makes it easier for teens, especially those in rural or hard-to-reach areas, to connect with therapists without the hassle of travel.

Mental health apps give teens handy tools to check in on their moods and learn new ways to manage stress, right from their smart devices.

Digital monitoring tools can help parents stay aware of their teens' online activity while fostering conversations about healthy online habits. Emerging AI-powered tools now offer 24x7 check-ins and digital navigation to connect families with appropriate mental health resources.

Moving Forward

As students return to school, let's make a conscious effort to check in with our teens regularly, advocate for school and community mental health resources, and normalize conversations about emotional well-being. Whether in civilian or military families, supporting adolescents requires attention, compassion, and intentional effort.

Parenting through adolescence isn't about having all the answers – it's about showing up, listening without judgement, and being a steady presence. When teens feel connected and supported, they are more likely to reach out for help, engage in open dialogue, and thrive.

Resources for Parents and Teens

Access to the right support can make all the difference. Below is a list of trusted resources for parents and teens:

FOR TEENS



NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine: A peer-support service offering information and resources. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) (9 am–5 pm, Monday–Friday) or text 'NAMI' to 741741 for crisis support.

The Trevor Project: 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

Your Life Your Voice: From Boys Town, offering coping tools, text/chat with a counselor.

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor 24/7. 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 24/7 free and confidential emotional support for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

FOR PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS



CDC Teen Mental Health: Research and resources for supporting teen well-being.

Mental Health America – Parent Resources: Screening tools and tips.

CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder): Guidance and support for parenting teens with ADHD.

StopBullying: Federal resources and tools for preventing and addressing bullying.

Bark / Life360: Tools to help monitor and guide healthy digital habits.

Military & Family Life Counseling (MFLC) Program): Free, confidential support for military teens and families.

National Parent Youth Helpline: Emotional support and resources for parents and youth. Single Parent Alliance & Resource Center: Support, education, and advocacy tailored for single parents.



