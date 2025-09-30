Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Quail Conservation At Covia's Dividing Creek Plant


2025-09-30 02:01:13

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Northern Bobwhite Quail is a ground-dwelling bird that lives in grassland areas, and the population has declined in New Jersey due to changes in agricultural practices, loss of farmland, and young forest habitat.

Covia's Dividing Creek team has partnered with the South Jersey Quail Project for many years to improve deteriorated grasslands by planting protective cover and releasing quail on the property. Our property is perfect for the release of adult quail, which is part of the plan to save this native species. Birds are released here twice a year, in spring and fall, and we enjoy seeing them head off into the undergrowth to enjoy a better habitat.

-Brian Lenhart, Plant Manager (Dividing Creek)

MENAFN30092025007202015466ID1110131737

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search