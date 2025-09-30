Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Obiang Mangue

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Washington. Deputy Secretary Landau and Vice President Obiang Mangue reaffirmed joint commitments to deepen commercial and economic ties, combat illegal immigration, and advance security cooperation. Both leaders agreed to take concrete steps to expand the bilateral relationship moving forward.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.