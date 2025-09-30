Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Obiang Mangue

2025-09-30 02:00:39

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Washington. Deputy Secretary Landau and Vice President Obiang Mangue reaffirmed joint commitments to deepen commercial and economic ties, combat illegal immigration, and advance security cooperation. Both leaders agreed to take concrete steps to expand the bilateral relationship moving forward.

