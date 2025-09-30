SAT Prep Tutoring Costs 63% More Than Language Learning, Wiingy Study Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Analysis Reveals What American Families Are Really Paying for Private Tutoring Across Subjects

DOVER, Del., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American families are paying sharply different prices depending on what subject they choose for private tutoring.

A new Wiingy analysis of 3,600 tutors across five major platforms finds that SAT prep tutors command an average of $62/hour - 63% more than language tutors at $38/hour. In some competitive cities, test prep rates even soar past $300/hour.

Why the Study Matters Now

The study arrives as U.S. families face rising education costs and a competitive college admissions landscape. With SAT registrations peaking this fall, tutoring demand is spiking nationwide.

“Families often tell us that tutoring prices feel opaque and unpredictable,” said Asit Biswal, CEO of Wiingy .

“We launched this study to bring clarity to the market - to show where parents are paying premiums, where affordable options exist, and how these costs compare across subjects. Our goal is to make private tutoring more transparent and accessible, so families can make confident, informed decisions about their children's education.”

The report,“What Is America Paying for Private Tutoring?”, examined hourly rates from 3,600 tutors across five leading platforms - Care, italki, Superprof, Wiingy, and Wyzant - collected between June and August 2025.

The study identified five key findings across the most in-demand tutoring categories:

1. SAT Prep Tutoring - Average $62/hour



The most expensive category. Rates ranged from $25 to $170, with some listings reaching $300/hour in competitive urban markets.

Families pay premiums due to test prep specialization, extensive tutor preparation, and the high stakes of college admissions.



2. Music Tutoring - Average $52/hour



Piano commands the highest average ($54/hour), followed by singing ($51) and guitar ($50). Piano carries a price premium due to instrument costs, advanced training, and demand among higher-income households.

3. Math Tutoring - Average $46/hour



A core subject with rates from $24 to $108. Strong demand reflects the push for one-on-one academic support where classroom instruction often falls short.



4. Coding Tutoring - Average $39/hour



Roughly 15% cheaper than math. While Python and Java remain staples, 2025 saw a surge in demand for AI and generative tech. More than 40% of new Wiingy inquiries focused on AI-related skills, with over 500 students already enrolled in new tracks.



5. Language Tutoring - Average $38/hour



Spanish ($36) is about 10% more affordable than French ($40), reflecting global supply differences (500 million Spanish speakers vs. 74 million French speakers). Spanish remains the most accessible entry point for American families.

Conclusion

The study highlights that tutoring costs vary widely - forcing families to balance affordability against the high stakes of subjects like SAT prep.

By shining a light on these cost differences, Wiingy hopes to bring transparency to the private tutoring market and empower parents to make more informed choices for their children's education.

Report Availability

For full details, including interactive charts and subject-by-subject analysis, read the complete report here:

About Wiingy

Founded in 2021, Wiingy is a tutoring marketplace connecting students with expert-vetted private tutors across 350+ subjects in 180 countries. With a network of over 5,000 tutors, Wiingy offers personalized 1-on-1 lessons to help students achieve their learning goals.

More than 20,000 students globally have used Wiingy to find tutors for academic support, coding, homework help, language learning, music, AI skills development, and more.

Driven by its mission to make quality personalized education affordable and accessible, Wiingy offers free trial lessons, flexible pay-as-you-go pricing with no subscriptions, and a perfect match guarantee.

Visit to find your perfect tutor today.

