Pivotal Announces Aviation Milestone: One Blackfly Evtol Aircraft Tops 1,000 Crewed Flights

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today from UP in Bentonville, Ark., Pivotal, the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced that a single BlackFly aircraft has logged more than 1,000 crewed flights since it was delivered to an Early Access Program member in 2023. This marks the most flights of any single powered-lift eVTOL aircraft in history, further cementing Pivotal's reputation for innovation, record-breaking performance, operational maturity, and real-world reliability.

Dozens of Pivotal-built developmental aircraft have successfully completed more than 8,000 flights - and well over 2,000 piloted flights - since the world's first crewed eVTOL flight by Pivotal's founder in 2011. In the last three years alone, Pivotal eVTOLs have flown in over 100 different locations across the United States.

“The real magic isn't just the flying; it's also in sharing that experience,” said Tim Lum, the aircraft's owner.“Watching my friends progress through Pivotal's training, from their first virtual flights to confidently piloting the aircraft themselves, has been so rewarding. Pivotal has created both a sensational aircraft and a system that allows me to safely share the magic of flight. We've essentially started our own small flying club, and it's a blast.”

Pivotal light eVTOL aircraft are engineered for a high level of accessibility. Designed for the FAA Part 103 Ultralight category, they do not require a pilot's license to operate in the U.S. Pivotal has now certified over 50 pilots through its unique training program.

"Surpassing 1,000 crewed flights with a single eVTOL aircraft is an aviation first," said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal.“Our technology is as reliable as it is revolutionary. For personal flight as well as public safety and defense applications, the impact of this light eVTOL design and aero infrastructure is profound.”

Ron Ayson, special education teacher: "I always wanted to learn how to fly. I got my wish. Every simulation and in-person session prepared me for real flight, and by the time I took the controls, I felt completely ready.”

Brandon Goff, co-founder of Native Teaching Aids, creative director and educational software developer: the BlackFly stands out as my most unique and enjoyable flight experience. Its unmatched simplicity, handling, performance, and flight dynamics surpass anything I've ever flown. After more than 25 flights in a wide range of conditions, this vehicle has proven consistently elegant, stable, and confidence-inspiring.”

Clay Chase, reliability systems engineer: "This aircraft is remarkable from a systems standpoint. The software seamlessly integrates inputs from me as a pilot with external conditions, allowing me to focus on the experience. As a reliability engineer with over 11 years of experience at Google, the thing that actually impresses me with Pivotal's software is the way it handles unexpected inputs.”

Michelle Villanueva, marketing executive: "I seek out adventure and new experiences, but I never imagined I'd be an eVTOL pilot. Flying Tim's aircraft in different and beautiful places is a thrill.”

Pivotal eVTOL Aircraft: Efficient, fault-tolerant , and low complexity

Pivotal's single-seat eVTOL combines advanced technology, safety, and ease of use in a remarkably elegant light powered-lift aircraft. Cloud-connected with a state-of-the-art display and smart flight controllers, in flight the software manages motor speeds and other control surfaces automatically for smooth, precise operation. The aircraft can take off and land vertically on a range of surfaces including grass, pavement, snow, or ice, and is designed to be transportable, fitting in a 16' trailer and ready to fly in 30 minutes.

Pivotal's personal aircraft including the new Helix and legacy BlackFly developmental eVTOL weigh less than 350 pounds empty, takeoff vertically using eight electric motors, and transition seamlessly from hover to forward flight. The aircraft cruise at up to 63 mph. The BlackFly has a typical range of 20 miles or 20 minutes with a full 20% reserve. The Helix aircraft, moving towards production with evolved energy storage and battery management technology, will offer materially increased range and duration. Final specs are expected to be released before the end of year.

