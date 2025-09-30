Returnalyze Closes $6M A Round To Accelerate Development Of Game Changing AI-Powered Returns Prevention Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fintop Capital leads funding round to catalyze growth, support efforts to put AI to work for retailers

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returnalyze , retail's leading AI-powered Returns Prevention Platform, currently serving over 40 forward-thinking household brands, announced it has closed a $6 million Series A1 round led by new investor Fintop Capital. Blu Ventures, Osage Venture Partners and Data Point Capital also participated in the round.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), product returns cost retailers over $890 billion in lost sales annually. However, most retailers focus their efforts on optimizing the processing of these returns rather than preventing them from ever happening. While research has shown that over 70% of returns could potentially be prevented, siloed data and complex value chains have made finding the root causes behind preventable returns an overwhelming challenge. Returnalyze is now overcoming this challenge by using AI to interpret data across millions of transactions industry-wide and proactively identify problems before they occur.

As noted by Rick Cramer, CEO of Returnalyze:“the Returnalyze platform transforms returns from a cost center into a strategic advantage by delivering root cause analysis, predictive insights, industry benchmarking and automated recommendations across product development, inventory management, ecommerce and customer experience. By enabling new use cases around customer retention and operational efficiency, including predictive return scoring and automated inventory adjustments based on return patterns detected within hours, retailers can add tens and even hundreds of millions of dollars to their bottom line, while simultaneously enhancing the customer experience.”

“Returnalyze's AI insights have enabled us to prevent returns before they happen, not just manage them after the fact,” said Jay Nigrelli, President DTC & 1P Ecommerce at Perry Ellis:“We've achieved return rates well below industry average and recovered substantial incremental revenue, while dramatically improving customer satisfaction. Our customers receive the right products that meet their expectations the first time – it's a win-win for profitability and customer experience.”

Hiring, including expansion of the engineering and data science teams to accelerate AI-powered features and support retailers from initial purchase through post-return customer engagement

Growth of the company's customer-facing teams to meet the increasing demand for Returnalyze's platform across enterprise retail Continued build-out of Returnalyze's portfolio of APIs and partnerships with industry-leading platforms like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and leading logistics providers

“We're thrilled to partner with Returnalyze as they tackle one of retail's most strategic yet underserved challenges,” said John Philpott, General Partner at Fintop Capital.“The team has built something truly transformative – an AI solution that doesn't just analyze returns data, but actually prevents returns before they happen while optimizing the entire customer experience. This level of intelligence simply wasn't possible with traditional approaches, and we believe Returnalyze is positioned to become the essential platform for retailers to protect margins and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Since its launch, Returnalyze has earned the trust of industry leaders, including J.Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch, Wolverine, and Perry Ellis. The company's solution has demonstrated 20%+ reductions in return rates for its customers, representing millions in recovered revenue. With an addressable market of over $280 billion in annual returns across the US retail sector alone, Returnalyze is uniquely positioned for rapid growth by delivering measurable ROI without requiring retailers to replace existing infrastructure or processes.

Adds Rick Cramer:“We're not just building another analytics dashboard – we're creating an intelligent system that fundamentally changes how retailers approach one of their biggest profit leaks. The response from our customers has been incredible, and this funding allows us to accelerate our mission of helping retailers make more money while making customers happier.”

About Returnalyze

Returnalyze is the leading AI-powered returns prevention platform for the retail industry. Built by people who know and love retail, the platform enables seamless returns prevention across the entire retail ecosystem, empowering merchants while delighting customers. Returnalyze's industry-leading AI algorithms deliver real-time insights that fuel immediate action across merchandising, e-commerce, and supply chain operations. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with existing retail systems. Returnalyze is empowering the world's leading retailers to prevent returns before they happen. Learn more at

About Fintop Capital

Fintop Capital is a leading venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future of financial services and commerce. The firm focuses on investing in innovative fintech and retail technology companies that are transforming how businesses operate. To learn more about Fintop Capital, visit .

