Protecting The Protectors: Trustle Donates Free Product To Registered Charities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October, identity security company Trustl is giving away something simple but powerful:

There's no catch. No strings. No limit on staff size. If you're a registered charity and want to protect your people with just-in-time (JIT) access controls and cloud identity entitlements management (CIEM) , we're here to help. No matter how big or small your team.

Why? Because not everyone can afford to protect, but everyone deserves it.

Security shouldn't be a privilege for those who can afford a license. And while charities protect communities, rights, animals, the vulnerable, and the environment, they often lack the tools to defend themselves.

At Trustle, we believe cybersecurity should be simple and accessible , especially for those doing the hard work on the front lines. So, we're giving away what we do best.

“We're proud to support the mission-driven organizations that hold society together,” said Gant Redmon, CEO at Trustle.“This is something easy and meaningful we can give away, and we hope it can make a difference.”

Charities do remarkable work with limited means, and cyberattackers know it.

Lean teams, tight budgets, and under-resourced IT make nonprofits a worryingly easy mark for attackers looking to exploit gaps in protection. And with most charities handling donor details, financial records, and sensitive beneficiary data, the stakes are high.

The rise of online fundraising, digital payment tools, and volunteer portals has only increased the surface area for attacks. Phishing campaigns, credential stuffing, and social engineering are all on the rise, and, alas, many bad actors view nonprofits as low-hanging fruit with high-value data.

According to a recent survey, 71% of nonprofit organizations have already experienced at least one cyber-attack . In 60% of those cases, attackers targeted donor personal information -the very trust that fuels a charity's work.

Cybercriminals aren't just exploiting systems; they're exploiting the trust the public places in these organizations. And without proper controls in place, one breach can put reputations, missions, and communities at risk.

About Trustle

Trustle is a cloud identity security platform that helps organizations of all sizes eliminate standing privileges and reduce identity risk.

With Trustle, you can:



Enforce just-in-time (JIT) access across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more. One easy-to-use UI for multi-cloud environments.



Automatically expire unused privileges and de‐provision accounts.



Enable Slack or Microsoft Teams for fast, auditable access requests.



Visualize permissions across human and non-human identities.

Review access posture, investigate anomalies, and shrink your attack surface. All set up and running in as little as 30 minutes.



There's no need to dig through IAM logs or wrestle with complicated role assignments. Trustle makes it easy to see who has access, how they got it, and whether they still need it , all from a single dashboard.

We've helped startups and enterprises alike cut down access risk, prove compliance, and finally get identity under control .

Now we want to do the same for you. Free of charge.

How to Apply

If you're a registered charity in the US and want access to Trustle's CIEM and JIT capabilities, whether for 10 people or 10,000, we'd love to hear from you in October 2025.

Contact us today to request your free seat, indefinitely.

There's no complicated form or vetting process. Just reach out, tell us who you are, let's have a chat and show you how it works, and we'll get you started.

Press Contact

Gant Redmon, CEO, Trustle

...

