Chorus One Introduces Plug-And-Play Staking Widget For Fintech And Defi Platforms
Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus One , a leading staking solutions provider, today announced the launch of the Chorus One Widget , a plug-and-play staking portal that enables FinTech apps, wallets, and DeFi platforms to add staking services with minimal development.
The widget is built on an iFrame and comes with a prebuilt user interface, wallet connection support, and in-widget transaction flows. Integration can be completed in days, allowing partners to offer staking services quickly without heavy technical overhead.
Key features include:
- One-step integration via iFrame; Customizable interface with brand logos, colors, and light/dark mode; Staking, unstaking, withdrawal, and reward tracking functionality; Future-ready dashboard for user positions and reward summaries; Security-first design with API authentication and performance optimization.
The Chorus One Widget currently supports 12 networks, including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), and is designed to scale to additional assets and features such as re-staking.
“Speed and simplicity are critical for our partners,” said Brian Crain, CEO of Chorus One .“This widget allows them to launch staking products almost instantly while maintaining the security and reliability users expect from Chorus One.”
The widget targets FinTech apps expanding their product suite, wallet providers adding staking capabilities, and DeFi platforms creating new earning opportunities for users. It complements Chorus One's existing SDK integrations by offering a fast and simple alternative.
About Chorus One
Chorus One is one of the largest institutional staking providers globally, operating infrastructure for over 40 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, including Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche, and Near. Since 2018, the company has been at the forefront of the PoS industry, offering easy-to-use, enterprise-grade staking solutions, conducting industry-leading research, and investing in innovative protocols through Chorus One Ventures. As an ISO 27001 certified provider, Chorus One offers comprehensive insurance against slashing and double-signing to its institutional clients.
