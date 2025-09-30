Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% During The Forecast Period (20252030): Wissen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global healthcare analytical testing services market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2025-2030. Sheridan, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global healthcare analytical testing services market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Healthcare analytical testing services market report pricing @ Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Summary

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Report Attributes Details Market Size (2024) USD 11.2 Billion Market Size (2030) USD 19.8 Billion CAGR 10% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Testing Type

(Bio Analytical Testing, Physical Characterization, Raw Material Testing, Batch Release Testing, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, Genomic Testing, Method Development & Validation Services, Environmental Monitoring Services, Other Analytical Testing Services)

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by End User

(Medical Device Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Bio Pharmaceutical Company, Hospitals & Clinics, Forensic Labs, Cosmetic & Nutraceutical Companies, Others) Regions Covered

North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa





US Healthcare Analytical Testing Service Market Size

Furthermore, the US with USD 4.2 billion market in 2024, held a largest share in the global healthcare analytical testing service market and is likely to show the growth at a CAGR of 10.1% within this market, during the forecast period (2025-2030)

Growth Drivers



Increasing regulatory mandates requiring comprehensive data for drug approvals and market surveillance.

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine driving demand for sophisticated biomarker analysis.

The rising prevalence of chronic and complex diseases necessitates advanced diagnostic insights. Adoption of digital health technologies generating vast datasets requiring robust analytical processing.



Opportunities



Expansion into emerging markets with improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing disease burden.

Leveraging AI and machine learning to offer predictive analytics and enhanced data interpretation services.

Developing specialized testing services for novel therapeutic areas like gene and cell therapies. Forming strategic partnerships with pharma/biotech companies for integrated R&D and clinical trial support.





Key Insights from Healthcare Analytical Testing Service Market Analysis

Bioanalytical Testing dominated the healthcare analytical testing services market by testing type in 2024.

In 2024, Bioanalytical Testing was the largest segment in the healthcare analytical testing market because it forms the critical foundation for evaluating the safety and efficacy of new pharmaceutical products throughout their development lifecycle. This segment encompasses the essential quantification of drugs and their metabolites in biological matrices (like blood, plasma, urine) in preclinical and clinical studies, generating the quantitative data required for pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and toxicokinetic assessments. Given the high volume and regulatory stringency (e.g., FDA 21 CFR Part 58, EMA guidelines) associated with bioequivalence studies for generic drugs, clinical pharmacology trials for new chemical entities, and biomarker analysis, the demand for validated, compliant bioanalytical services remains consistently high and voluminous, making it the dominant component of the market.

Pharmaceutical Companies held the largest market share in 2024 in the healthcare analytical testing services market by End User.

Pharmaceutical Companies were the largest end-users of healthcare analytical testing services in 2024. This is due to their heavy reliance on extensive testing throughout the drug development process – from preclinical studies and clinical trial sample analysis (like pharmacokinetics) to quality control and regulatory compliance. The constant flow of new, complex drug candidates necessitates specialized analytical services. Although Hospitals & Clinics perform high volumes of diagnostics, the depth and critical nature of testing required by Pharma and Biopharma for bringing therapies to market solidify their dominant position. Other industries like Medical Devices and Cosmetics also use these services, but less extensively.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the healthcare analytical testing services market during the forecast period (2025-2030).

North America commanded the highest market share in the healthcare analytical testing services industry during the forecast period (2025-2030), driven by the presence of a highly developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector with extensive R&D activities, robust healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in advanced diagnostic technologies. For instance, the United States remains a global leader in drug development, necessitating vast amounts of bioanalytical and genomic testing. Furthermore, strong regulatory frameworks (like FDA guidelines), high healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of precision medicine and next-generation sequencing technologies across both clinical and research settings in the U.S. and Canada fueled market dominance. The region also hosts numerous leading diagnostic laboratories and testing companies.

