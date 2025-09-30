Just One Week Away! Silicon Valley C-Suite Executives Invited To HMG Strategy's 17Th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit On October 7, 2025 Register Now
“It's more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller , Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”
Key topics at the 17th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:
- Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology Predicting the Future of Enterprise Tech
Most notably, Sesh Tirumala , senior vice president and CIO of Western Digital will open the conference with an executive tech talk.
Other speakers for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley CIO Leadership Technology Leadership Summit include:
Shamyo Chatterjee , CIO, Corsair
Cassie Crossley , Vice President Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric
Stuart Evans , Professor, CMU
Tyler Farrar , CISO & Head of Infrastructure, Nextracker Inc.
Karl Hightower, Vice President, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Stanford Health Care
Rick Holland , Data & AI Security Officer, Cyera
Rohit Jain , CIO, Harvard Business School Alumni Association
Sineesh Keshav , CTO, Prologis
Tony Leng , Managing Partner, HIEC
Sharon Mandell , Senior Vice President & CIO, Juniper Networks
Adhir Mattu , Senior Vice President & CIO, NXP Semiconductors
Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Cybersecurity Strategist & Advisor, Cybersecurity Insights
Nishit Sahay , Senior Vice President and CIO, Marvell Technology
Piyoush Sharma , Head of Enterprise Security & Tech Operations, Zuora
Pranab Sinha , CIO, Nextracker Inc.
Saket Srivastava , CIO, Asana
Srini Tanikella , CIO, Penguin Solutions
Harsh Tewari , Vice President Technology, Medifast Inc.
Ravi Thadani , Vice President IT, Enphase Energy
Reena Tiwari , CIO, LexisNexis Legal and Professional
Sandy Venugopal , CIO, CoreWeave
(Speaker list subject to change.)
In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Silicon Valley executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards , recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.
The event will be held at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road, Mountain View, California, 94025.
Valued Partners so far for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:
Gold Partners: Armis, Lumen, Security Scorecard, ValueOps
Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Fixify
Community Underwriters: Movate
Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart
Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia
Association Partners: SIM, San Francisco Bay Area chapter
Registration for the 17th Annual Silicon Valley CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.
In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for nine other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.
