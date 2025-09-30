ICED Launches Innovative Data-Driven Airdrop Campaign Based On U.S. Government Immigration Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICED, an immigration themed meme coin project, today announced the rollout of its innovative Fire & Ice data-driven rewards and burn campaigns, linked to publicly available U.S. government arrest and deportation data. By connecting real-world statistics with meme culture, ICED is introducing a new model for how narrative-driven tokens can create data-powered community engagement.

A New Approach in the Meme Coin Space

The meme coin landscape has often been characterized by hype-driven launches and narratives that can be diHicult to sustain. ICED aims to address this by introducing a data-driven distribution model based on publicly verifiable statistics. This approach pegs a core community activity- airdrops and burns -to oHicial public datasets, aiming for a distribution mechanism with verifiable data points.

The ICED Approach: A Data-Driven Narrative

ICED's model is designed to tie cultural virality to measurable, external data points.



Data-Driven Rewards: Weekly airdrop distributions and upcoming monthly burns are influenced by U.S. arrest and deportation statistics, making the token's reward mechanism a live commentary on social and governmental trends. Once launched, the airdrops and burn mechanisms will be influenced only by the state of the data – and not determined by the project.

A Focus on Transparency: By leveraging open government data, ICED seeks to build community trust. The reward calculations are pegged to these objective numbers, providing a clear reference point for participants. Meme Narrative Power: The underlying data points are inherently topical and designed to generate organic talking points and engagement far beyond the crypto community.



Campaign Details

ICED Arrest Rewards. The first ICED Arrest Rewards Airdrop rolled out last week using the following framework:



Eligibility: All ICED holders with active wallets are automatically eligible to participate -- no staking required. Arrest Rewards Calculation: Based on the latest available monthly ICE and CBP sourced arrest data, the project calculates a monthly rewards distribution pool. The monthly rewards pool is calculated by multiplying the total number of arrests by a fixed ICED rewards token multiplier, set at 200,000 tokens per arrest. The monthly rewards pool is then distributed to wallet holders over the course of 4 weekly airdrops, pro-rata, based on weekly snapshots of their lowest weekly ICED balance.

Example: September Rewards Pool Calculation



Monthly Rewards Pool = Total Arrests X ICED Token Multiplier

Monthly Rewards Pool = 31,273 arrests X 200,000 tokens per arrest = 6,253,600,000. Th e Weekly Rewards Pool is calculated by dividing this number by 4. Weekly Rewards Pool of 1,563,650,000 is distributed pro-rata over 4 weeks based on wallet snapshots.



Community Incentives: Select campaigns will feature token giveaways across partnered Telegram, Discord and X campaigns to encourage organic adoption.

Transparency Reports: The project plans to publish weekly updates detailing the exact datasets used and the distribution breakdown to maintain clarity.

Fire Burns. ICED anticipates implementing a data-driven burn program next month (October 2025) that will be tied solely to the latest available removal and deportation data, multiplied by a fixed burn multiplier. Once set, the burn multiplier will not be changed by the project.

A Sustainable Strategic Outlook

ICED is a project dedicated to exploring new possibilities for sustainable community engagement by connecting culture and immigration data. The project is driven by transparency and a mission to explore how memes paired with a real-world grounding in data can shape/mobilize decentralized communities.

ICED's unique blend of meme culture and real-world data is intended to support four key channels for growth:



Community Expansion: The project aligns with narratives that trend organically in mainstream news cycles.

Media & PR Potential: The novel concept of a data-backed meme coin airdrop is designed to capture the attention of crypto media outlets.

Building Community Trust: The project's commitment to transparent reporting on its distribution mechanics is intended to foster a dedicated community of long-term participants.

Community DAO Engagement and Sustainability: Many meme coins struggle with narrative sustainability and fail to remain relevant. ICED envisions addressing these challenges by developing a pathway for community engagement in a process that will ultimately lead to community DAO management of the project later in 2026. America 250 Program. Beginning in Q1 2026, ICED will engage the community in the development and rollout of the ICED America 250 program. America 250 will be a multi modal (digital and physical), community-designed program to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the adoption of America's Declaration of Independence. ICED expects to develop a wide range of NFTs, Collectibles, Trading Cards and Merchandise with increasing community input.











Disclaimer & Risk Disclosure. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“aim,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or other comparable terminology. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially diHerent from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The $ICED token is a meme coin with no inherent financial value or expectation of profit. It is not an investment and has no utility outside of its community-driven ecosystem. The token is provided as-is, and we are not responsible for any losses or damages. Please conduct your own research and consult with a financial advisor before engaging with any cryptocurrency.

See also $ICED Risk Disclosure and Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions .

About ICED

ICED is a next-generation meme coin project exploring new possibilities for community engagement. Through its Stakeout mechanism and data-powered airdrops, ICED connects culture and data within the crypto space. The project is driven by transparency and a mission to explore how memes, when paired with real-world grounding, can shape the future of decentralized communities.

