Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding Highlights: Dhol Beats And Paparazzi Moments

Television actress Avika Gor and social activist Milind Chandwani have officially tied the knot, culminating a five-year relationship that began in 2020. Their wedding was featured on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where every traditional ceremony. From haldi and mehendi to baraat and phere was captured, allowing fans to witness their journey to marriage.

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding Highlights

On September 30, the newlyweds stepped out to pose for the paparazzi, radiating joy and love. Avika donned a stunning red lehenga, while Milind complemented her in a traditional sherwani. The couple greeted the photographers with warm smiles and even danced to the lively beats of the dhol, celebrating their union with infectious energy.

Avika, known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, shared her decision to marry Milind on national television, expressing that she wanted her audience, who have been an integral part of her journey, to be a part of this special moment. She mentioned that the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming, making this occasion even more meaningful.

Stellar Guest List:

The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous television celebrities who added glamour and charm to the event. Notably, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla appeared in stunning ethnic attire, with Rubina warmly interacting with the couple's families. Hina Khan, Debina Banerjee, and other TV personalities made stylish entrances, offering their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Milind's lively dance performance during the baraat captivated guests, showcasing his excitement for the big day. The celebration was filled with vibrant energy, music, and heartfelt moments, reflecting the deep bond between the couple.

As Avika and Milind embark on this new chapter of their lives, their wedding has become a topic of discussion among fans and the media alike. Their journey, from meeting through a mutual friend in Hyderabad to sharing their special moments on national television, has captured the hearts of many.