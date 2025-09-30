Carrie Ann Johnson
-
Assistant Teaching Professor of Women's and Gender Studies,
Iowa State University
Johnson earned a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Professional communication from Iowa State University and received the Iowa State Research Excellence Award for her dissertation, "Whisper Networks: Sexual Harassment Protection Through Informal Networks." She earned a master's degree in American Studies and a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations, both from Utah State University.Experience
-
2024–present
Assistant Professor, Iowa State University
2024–present
Associate Director, Catt Center for Women and Politics
-
2022
Iowa State University, Ph.D. Rhetoric & Professonal Communication
-
2023
The purpose of whisper networks: a new lens for studying informal communication channels in organizations, Frontiers in Communication
-
National Communication Association
Central States Communication Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment