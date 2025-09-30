$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carrie Ann Johnson

2025-09-30 10:10:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Teaching Professor of Women's and Gender Studies, Iowa State University
Johnson earned a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Professional communication from Iowa State University and received the Iowa State Research Excellence Award for her dissertation, "Whisper Networks: Sexual Harassment Protection Through Informal Networks." She earned a master's degree in American Studies and a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations, both from Utah State University.

Experience
  • 2024–present Assistant Professor, Iowa State University
  • 2024–present Associate Director, Catt Center for Women and Politics
Education
  • 2022 Iowa State University, Ph.D. Rhetoric & Professonal Communication
Publications
  • 2023 The purpose of whisper networks: a new lens for studying informal communication channels in organizations, Frontiers in Communication
Professional Memberships
  • National Communication Association
  • Central States Communication Association

