Zelensky: Ukrainian Troops Deploy Mission In Denmark To Share Drone Defense Experience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Our group of specialists has begun deploying a mission in Denmark to share Ukraine's experience in countering drones. Our guys arrived to take part in the joint exercises with partners, which could become the foundation for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine's experience is the most relevant in Europe today, and "it is precisely our expertise, our specialists, and our technologies that can become a key element of future Europe's Drone Wall – a large-scale project that will guarantee security in the skies."

"Today, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the team's first update from Denmark. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to work swiftly with all European partners who are truly capable of deploying a system to counter drones. The results of the mission in Denmark will shape the framework for cooperation with other European countries as well," Zelensky said.

As reported, last week unidentified drones were spotted in Denmark. Their appearance forced Copenhagen Airport to close for several hours on Monday evening. On Wednesday, new drones appeared over airports in western Denmark, leading to the closure of airspace above Aalborg Airport.

The Danish government has called the incidents a "hybrid attack." Investigators believe they were carried out by a professional operator with the necessary skills.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine