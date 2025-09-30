Bp's Says Sharing Of Know-How Across Borders Pays Dividends

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)International cooperation and knowledge sharing create tangible value, said Sonna Sathiamoorthy, bp's Methane Program Manager, Trend reports.

During her speech at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Sathiamoorthy noted that bp is a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and OGC but makes its decisions independently.

"The company bases key decisions on value and evaluates various initiatives in three main areas.

First, the benefit comes from joining bp operations and collaborating with peer companies or international organizations. OGCI has conducted benchmarking and knowledge sharing for over a decade," she said.

The bp representative added that the second area relates to initiatives that can help improve performance in joint ventures where the company does not operate, citing programs like OMP as particularly valuable for partnership collaboration.

"Third, as a company with long-standing experience in methane management, bp can support other companies and national oil firms at the early stages of their journeys. Projects are carried out in cooperation with the World Bank and other international initiatives to this end," she added.

Sathiamoorthy emphasized that bp has joined many such initiatives and derives real value from collaboration.

"Last year, the International Energy Agency, International Gas Union, ITP, the United Nations, and the World Bank participated in events supporting the company's initiatives," the representative stated.

She concluded that, despite differences in views, the world trusts the UN and the World Bank, and that working together brings the greatest benefits.