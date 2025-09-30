Uzbekistan Breaks Mold With Record Spending On Education And Science
He noted that during the mentioned period, hundreds of new kindergartens, schools, technical colleges, and universities have been built, and programs are being implemented to equip educational and scientific institutions in line with modern standards. The work of teachers and mentors is being given proper recognition.
“Importantly, in a short period, we have increased the number of kindergartens in the country from 5,200 to 38,000, raising coverage from 27 percent to 78 percent. Salaries for preschool educators have been raised to the level of school teachers, while compensation for directors and teaching staff has nearly doubled,” the President said.
He emphasized that school education remains at the heart of efforts to develop the next generation. In recent years, the construction of around 500 new schools and the expansion of existing ones have created an additional 1 million student places.
“We have also opened the door for private schools, giving parents and students more choice. Today, more than 200,000 boys and girls are receiving education in such institutions,” President Mirziyoyev added.
