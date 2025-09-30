Baltic Sea Hydrographic Commission Meets In Latvia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 26, Riga hosted the International Hydrography Organization's (IHO) Baltic Sea Hydrographic Commission (BSHC) conference, bringing together specialists from the Baltic states, Poland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, as well as representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, Trend reports.

The meeting was chaired by Jānis Krastiņš, Chairman of the Latvian Maritime Administration, who served as BSHC chair on a rotational basis over the past year,

During the conference, representatives from all BSHC member states reported on their achievements and key developments over the past year. Participants discussed common challenges facing the Baltic Sea region and planned for future collaborative initiatives. A central topic was the transition to the new IHO standard S-100, with discussions focusing on implementation and harmonization to ensure a consistent approach and understanding across all member states.

Additionally, official documents were signed confirming Lithuania as a full member of the BSHC, following its recent accession to full IHO membership. Lithuania will now take over the BSHC chairmanship from Latvia for the upcoming year.

The Baltic Sea Hydrographic Commission (BSHC) operates as a specialized regional entity under the auspices of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), facilitating the synchronization and enhancement of hydrographic initiatives among its constituent member states within the Baltic Sea domain. Founded in 1982, its primary objectives encompass the enhancement of navigational safety through the strategic coordination of the development and standardization of both paper and digital nautical charts, which include International (INT) Charts and Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs). The BSHC additionally standardizes chart datums, coordinates hydrographic re-survey initiatives, and facilitates the dissemination of information and methodologies to enhance marine cartography and information services within the Baltic Sea region.