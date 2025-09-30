Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Apnimed, Eli Lilly And Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies in the market include- Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bayer, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, and others.

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report:



The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size was valued approximately USD 359 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 17% during the study period (2020-2034).

In August 2025, Recent results from the Phase 2 RePOSA trial (NCT06146101) revealed that IHL-42X (Incannex), an investigational treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), produced clinically significant improvements in both objective and subjective measures of the condition. Following these outcomes, preparations are in progress for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to refine the Phase 3 trial design and regulatory strategy.

In July 2025, Apnimed reported positive topline results from LunAIRo, its second Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.5 mg, atomoxetine 75 mg) in adults with obstructive sleep apnea. The company had earlier shared results from the SynAIRgy trial of AD109 in May.

In July 2025, Topline findings from a second Phase 3 trial of AD109, an investigational oral therapy combining aroxybutynin and atomoxetine, were released for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). AD109 is designed to improve oxygenation during sleep by increasing upper airway muscle tone through its dual mechanisms of antimuscarinic activity and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition.

In June 2025, Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced that the first participant has been successfully dosed in the Phase III GLORY-OSA trial of Mazdutide, a dual glucagon (GCG) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity (BMI ≥ 28 kg/m2).

In April 2025, Apnimed announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase IIA RESTEADY trial, which is evaluating the novel oral drug combination SASS-001 in patients with sleep apnea that includes a central component. Topline results from the study are anticipated in the first half of 2026. SASS-001 is the first clinical-stage asset from Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC (SASS), Apnimed's joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

In April 2025, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced it has entered into an agreement with Apnimed, Inc. to introduce sulthiame* and support a new drug development program. Under this agreement, Shionogi obtained joint ownership of the intellectual property rights for sulthiame's use in sleep apnea, as well as rights related to another Apnimed drug development program, by paying a one-time fee to Apnimed.

In Jan 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. a nnounced that the FDA has approved its IND application for a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess lorundrostat for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension. The trial is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

In December 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) as the first and only prescription treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity. Zepbound is intended to help alleviate sleep disorders in adults affected by both OSA and obesity.

In June 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shared detailed findings from the SURMOUNT-OSA Phase III clinical trials, which assessed tirzepatide injection (10 mg or 15 mg) for treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity, both with and without positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy. Lilly has submitted tirzepatide for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and plans to begin submissions to other global regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.

In 2023, the US held the largest market share for Obstructive Sleep Apnea treatments among the 7MM, valued at around USD 247 million. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% by 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the largest Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size among EU countries, reaching approximately USD 23 million, while the UK had the smallest market size, with about USD 12 million.

In 2023, the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment market size in Japan was approximately USD 24 million .

According to DelveInsight's assessment, the US had the highest number of diagnosed Obstructive Sleep Apnea prevalent cases in 2023 among the 7MM, representing 54% of the total with approximately 13,763 thousand cases.

In 2023, the analysis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) cases across the 7MM revealed that the highest prevalence was observed in individuals aged 65 and above, with approximately 8,870 thousand cases. Conversely, the lowest prevalence was found in the 19–24 years age group, with about 179 thousand cases. citeturn0search1

Analysis shows that in Japan, the highest prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea is found in the 65 and above age group, with approximately 1,732 thousand cases, while the lowest prevalence is in the 19─24 years group, with around 35 thousand cases.

In 2023, the US recorded approximately 4,275 thousand mild Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) cases, 3,280 thousand moderate cases, and 6,208 thousand severe cases. These figures are expected to steadily increase from 2024 to 2034, indicating a growing trend in the severity of OSA cases.

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bayer, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109, Tirzepatide, AD113, SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), TS-142, TAK-925, BAY 2586116, Sulthiame, and others

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in 2022, 61% cases of OSA were of males, while 39% cases were of Females in the 7MM The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market dynamics.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder characterized by repeated episodes of complete or partial blockage of the upper airway during sleep, leading to pauses in breathing or shallow breathing. These episodes, known as apneas or hypopneas, can occur multiple times throughout the night and disrupt normal sleep patterns.

Get a Free sample for the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Prevalent Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology trends @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Forecast

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obstructive Sleep Apnea market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies and Key Companies



AD109: Apnimed

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

AD113: Apnimed

SUNOSI (Solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

OZAWADE (Pitolisant): Bioprojet Pharma

TS-142: Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TAK-925: Takeda

BAY 2586116: Bayer

Sulthiame: Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH Lemborexant : Eisai

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Obstructive Sleep Apnea market share @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Landscape

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), rising awareness of the disorder are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers

However, lack of Approved Drugs, complexity of OSA pathogenesis and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market growth.

Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bayer, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109, Tirzepatide, AD113, SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), TS-142, TAK-925, BAY 2586116, Sulthiame, and others

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment: Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and Obstructive Sleep Apnea emerging therapies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Obstructive Sleep Apnea market drivers and Obstructive Sleep Apnea market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

3. SWOT analysis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance

6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Disease Background and Overview

7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs

11. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Emerging Therapies

12. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers

16. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers

17. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Appendix

18. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.