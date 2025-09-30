President Boakai Declares Wednesday, 1St October As“Global Coffee Day”

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025 as "Global Coffee Day".

The Proclamation calls on citizens, businesses, and government agencies to execute appropriate programs and activities that will celebrate Liberia's coffee sector and its workforce; promote fair trade and sustainability within the coffee supply chain; educate the public on coffee's history, culture and economic impact; and encourage consumption on locally grown coffee.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, October 1st is recognized annually as Global Coffee Day by the International Coffee Organization (ICO), and it seeks to promote sustainable practices, raising awareness of coffee farmers' challenges, and celebrating coffee's journey from bean to cup.

The Proclamation stated that coffee is one of the world's most consumed beverages, a global commodity that fuels economic growth, supports millions of livelihoods, and enriches cultures worldwide.

The Presidential Proclamation disclosed that Liberia's coffee industry holds historical and economic significance, contributing to national heritage, exports, and employment.

A Foreign Ministry release says that Coffea librica, a robust, native species to West and Central Africa, offers distinct smoky, nutty, and chocolatey flavors with rich body and lasting aroma, setting it apart from Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora (Robusta) are commonly traded.

Cultivating Coffea liberica presents an opportunity to diversify Liberia's coffee sector, improve climate resilience through its hardiness and disease resistance, and open niche markets for local farmers. Its recognition also reflects Liberia's dedication to biodiversity, sustainable farming, and the preservation of indigenous agricultural crops

The Proclamation stated that President Boakai has recognized Coffea liberica as a strategic agricultural asset and directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority, and relevant institutions to advance research to improve Coffea liberica quality, yield, and disease resistance; promote cultivation of Coffea liberica among smallholder farmers in suitable regions; and support marketing efforts to position Coffea liberica as a premium Liberian product.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.