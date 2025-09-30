Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Rep. Heads To Saudi To Partake In Munich Leaders Meeting


2025-09-30 10:05:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, representing His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, departed Tuesday for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Munich Leaders Meeting on Security in Al-Ula.
The meeting, scheduled to commence on Wednesday and continue until Thursday, will address a number of key topics on its agenda, including global trade, regional crises, and energy transition.
Discussions will also cover maritime trade route security, efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, nuclear security, and the strengthening of regional and international cooperation in the fields of energy and economic collaboration. (end)
