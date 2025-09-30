MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IAS $1.9B Buyout latest milestone in the ongoing $50 billion adtech M&A wave

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that the digital advertising sector just saw another major transaction announcement. Private equity giant Novacap confirmed a blockbuster acquisition, which is the latest milestone in the ongoing $50 billion adtech M&A wave. AI-first platforms are drawing increased attention from institutional capital amid rampant click fraud and demand for performance transparency.

The deal is happening as Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) recently launched the final beta version of its AI-driven omnichannel ad platform, which includes real-time identity graphs, fraud-resistant attribution, API interoperability with Twilio and Amazon, and a self-serve interface targeting small and medium businesses (SMBs), a group projected to make up 70% of ad spend by 2027.

Unlike legacy adtech firms that specialize in narrow verticals, Totaligent is an all-in-one platform that integrates:



Programmatic ad targeting

AI-generated content

Campaign performance optimization

Email, SMS, and display ad delivery Automated customer segmentation



The buyout validates demand for scalable verification tools in a clickless world (60% of Google searches end without engagement) and corroborates the value of AI-first ad platforms. The message is clear: scalable, fraud-proof advertising tech is in demand.

As the market begins to reprice what modern adtech is worth, investors will be watching closely to see which players emerge as the next generation of leaders in the space.

About Totaligent

Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

