Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For October 2025
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
. For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the September rate of $0.722 per GJ to $1.429 per GJ.
. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $1.206 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.223 per GJ for September and prior months.
. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $98 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
. For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the September rate of $0.722 per GJ to $1.429 per GJ.
. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $1.206 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.223 per GJ for September and prior months.
. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption would be approximately $82 in the South. Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at:CONTACT: Madeline Alvarez Direct Energy 1-713-818-2786 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment