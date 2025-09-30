Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Confirms Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Cruise Missile

2025-09-30 09:50:44
(MENAFN) Pakistan's military confirmed on Tuesday the successful training launch of its newly inducted, domestically developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army, announced that the missile is designed to hit targets as far as 750 kilometers with high accuracy.

"Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy's missile defense system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision," the ISPR release noted.

The missile test, conducted under the Army Rocket Force Command, is set to bolster Pakistan's conventional missile capabilities, enhancing the reach, lethality, and survivability of its arsenal, the ISPR added.

