Acentra Health's Dr. Ryan Bosch Named A 2025 Innovator In Health Care By Washington Business Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award honors Dr. Bosch as one of Greater Washington's top leaders for delivering the innovation, data strategy, and clinical insight needed to meet healthcare's biggest challenges

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions and services company committed to accelerating better health outcomes for its clients and the populations they serve, today announced that its Chief Health and Informatics Officer, Ryan Bosch, MD , has been named a 2025 Innovator in Health Care by the Washington Business Journal . The annual award recognizes Greater Washington's top clinical and business leaders who are solving healthcare's biggest challenges through innovative technology, vision, talent, and care for the region's diverse population.

A practicing internal medicine physician, U.S. Air Force veteran, and nationally recognized informatics leader, Dr. Bosch was selected for his pioneering work in integrating social risk data with clinical and claims information to help state Medicaid programs deliver more targeted, equitable care . His leadership at Acentra Health supports improved health outcomes for vulnerable and underserved populations across 47 states.

“Dr. Bosch brings together clinical experience, data analytics expertise, and a deep commitment to improving how we care for the whole person,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health.“His work is helping our clients take meaningful action on the complex drivers of health, from behavioral health to social determinants, to deliver more informed, effective care at scale.”

“It's an honor to be recognized among so many changemakers who are driving real innovation in healthcare,” said Dr. Bosch.“At Acentra Health, we are focused on turning complex data into meaningful action, giving our public and commercial sector partners the tools they need to deliver smarter, more connected care.”

Since joining Acentra Health in 2024, Dr. Bosch has driven data modernization efforts to enhance how states leverage predictive analysis to address disparities and reduce program costs. His approach is helping clients convert vast amounts of health data into actionable insights to raise the standard of care while advancing the field of population health.

