MLTX INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Moonlake Immunotherapeutics
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ("MoonLake" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: MLTX).
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics saw its shares plummet over 80% on Monday after disappointing results from two late-stage trials of its experimental drug, sonelokimab, for hidradenitis suppurativa. While one study showed a statistically significant improvement over placebo, the margin of benefit fell short of investor expectations. The second trial failed to meet its primary endpoint entirely, with the company citing an unexpectedly high placebo response. The underwhelming data has cast doubt on the drug's regulatory path and commercial potential, prompting skepticism from analysts and a sharp market sell-off.
