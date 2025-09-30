The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Republic Of Botswana
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion of their Independence Day.
This important day stands as a celebration of Botswana's sovereignty, national pride, and the enduring aspirations of its people. It also provides an opportunity to recognize Botswana's active engagement in advancing the core objectives of the African Union, including peace, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.
The African Union commends Botswana for its active and pivotal role in regional and continental affairs. As a valued member of key African institutions, Botswana continues to be instrumental in driving our collective vision for "The Africa We Want," as envisioned in Agenda 2063.
On this day, the AUC Chairperson reaffirms the Union's unwavering commitment to strengthening its partnership with Botswana. We remain dedicated to supporting your nation's journey towards greater heights of political stability, democratic consolidation, and sustainable socio-economic development.
Happy Independence Day!
