Controlmonkey Launches Komo AI To Close The Cloud Skills Gap

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey , the industry's only fully end-to-end IaC cloud automation platform, today announced KoMo AI , a GenAI-powered agent designed to eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks in cloud delivery: the Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) skills gap.

The Problem: The Skills Gap

Infrastructure delivery bottlenecks at the same place: the skills gap. Teams can only move as fast as their least experienced engineer, slowing throughput, inflating costs and creating compliance risk. Senior DevOps become gatekeepers instead of innovators, while less-experienced contributors hesitate over Terraform syntax, plans and reviews. KoMo closes the skills gap.

KoMo AI: The Evolution of Self-Service

Traditional self-service relies on static blueprints. That's fine for provisioning a single resource, but brittle when real-world requirements change. KoMo evolves self-service into something dynamic: AI-driven, context-aware and compliant by design.

Unlike generic AI copilots that only see a repo, KoMo operates with full context:



Code across every IaC repository

Cloud resources currently running in the environment

Policies and guardrails that enforce compliance, security and cost standards

Deployment history, including approvals, rollbacks and failures Modules and best practices shared across the organization



With that foundation, KoMo doesn't generate generic Terraform. It generates your Terraform-compliant, contextual and safe to deploy. Engineers can request exactly what they need, and KoMo builds the stack the way your organization specifies.

Key Capabilities



Generate Terraform for new resources and stacks aligned to org modules and policies

Explain Terraform plans in clear, human-readable language

Trace dependencies, module usage and historical context instantly

Flag risk and blast radius before deployment, using prior outcomes

Enforce module usage to prevent drift and“left-behind” resources

Cover multi-repo environments to eliminate blind spots Provision dynamic, on-demand stacks without static templates



“KoMo closes the cloud skills gap by evolving self-service,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and co-founder of ControlMonkey.“Because it sees not just your code, but your running cloud, policies and history, it generates Terraform that's truly yours. That's how enterprises finally get compliant self-service at scale. And how they close the skills gap.”

KoMo AI's Impact

With KoMo, any engineer can now deliver infrastructure confidently. Senior DevOps are freed from repetitive reviews and tickets, reducing toil and protecting scarce expertise. The result: faster throughput, lower risk and a delivery model that scales safely across DevOps, R&D and beyond.

KoMo is just the latest step in ControlMonkey's mission to deliver Total Cloud Control and lead the Infrastructure Delivery Revolution.

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry's first end-to-end IaC automation platform. By combining AI with enterprise-grade automation, ControlMonkey gives cloud teams Total Cloud Control-from provisioning to governance, optimization and disaster recovery. Founded by the cloud veterans behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450M), ControlMonkey powers leading enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

