E-Waste Management Market To Surpass 120B By 2030, Amid Rising EV Battery Waste And OEM Buy-Back Programs, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the e-waste management market size is valued at USD 77 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 120 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.20%. The e-waste management industry is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of sustainability, driven by government policies, corporate strategies, and shifting consumer behavior. Electronic waste is expanding far beyond traditional devices, now including large categories such as EV batteries, solar panels, and data center servers. This expansion is reshaping business priorities, placing e-waste recovery and recycling at the heart of global circular economy initiatives. With rising demand for efficient resource recovery, the industry is positioned as a key enabler of environmental resilience and long-term economic value.
Emerging Dynamics in E-Waste Management
Regulation Driving Collection Systems: Extended producer responsibility programs across Europe and India are reinforcing formal collection and recycling operations, with producers tasked to manage lifecycle outcomes.
EV Batteries as a New Waste Stream: Growth in electric mobility is generating complex end-of-life battery volumes requiring advanced recovery processes for lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which in turn pushes the global electric vehicle battery recycling market ahead.
OEM-Led Trade-In Programs: North America is witnessing a surge in buy-back initiatives for laptops and smartphones, improving reverse logistics and enhancing refurbishment opportunities.
Funding for Urban-Mining Start-ups: Venture-backed projects in Europe and the United States are scaling metal recovery, while large data-center closures in the Nordics are adding to recyclable scrap supply.
Key Segments Driving E-Waste Management
By Material
- Metals
- Plastics
- Glass
- Others
By Source
- IT & Telecommunication Equipment
- Consumer Electronics
- Household Appliances
- Medical Equipment
- Industrial Equipment
- EV Batteries
- Solar PV Panels
- Others - Agricultural Equipment, Curb-side Waste, Construction
By Service Type
- Collection, Transportation & Sorting
- Disposal/ Treatment
- Refurbishment & Reuse
- Landfill/ Incineration
- Recycling & Recovery
- Mechanical Separation
- Hydrometallurgical Process
- Pyrometallurgical Process
- Bio metallurgical Process
E-waste Management Growth by Region
North America: Consumer Engagement Driving Returns
With strong buy-back programs and growing awareness, North America continues to expand its recycling base. IT equipment and home electronics represent the largest share of discarded materials.
Europe: Regulatory Strength and Circular Models
Europe remains a front-runner due to strict frameworks, advanced recycling infrastructure, and ongoing investments in urban-mining businesses that enhance recovery rates.
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Advancing E-Waste Management Market
High electronic consumption, rapid EV penetration, and regulatory reforms in India and China are creating the most dynamic growth environment, with a strong push to integrate informal recyclers into structured systems.
South America: Building Capacity for Sustainable Practices
Government-backed campaigns and rising awareness are driving gradual improvements. The region is evolving toward structured solutions, reducing dependence on unregulated disposal.
Major Companies in E-Waste Management
- Veolia Environnement SA
- TES – Sustainable IT Lifecycle Services
- Sims Lifecycle Services
- Umicore SA
- Electronic Recyclers International (ERI)
- Stena Metall AB
- ALBA Group
- Capital Environment Holdings Ltd.
- Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
- Sembcorp Industries
- Waste Management Inc.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
- Aurubis AG
- Boliden AB
- Glencore Recycling
- MBA Polymers Inc.
- Desco Electronic Recyclers
- Enviroserve (Dubai)
- Retriev Technologies (Toxco)
- Tetronics International
These players are investing in recycling technologies, forging strategic partnerships, and broadening service portfolios. Their collective efforts highlight how the sector is transitioning from conventional disposal methods to advanced, resource-driven solutions that align with global sustainability priorities.
Future Outlook
E-waste management has become a strategic imperative for industries and governments alike. With rising electronics consumption and stricter sustainability mandates, the sector is moving toward large-scale recovery and recycling systems. Future success will depend on investments in scalable infrastructure, innovative processes, and consumer participation programs. These efforts will reduce ecological risks, secure critical raw materials, and deliver long-term economic value.
