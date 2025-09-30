403
MAXHUB Opens Dubai Subsidiary, Building a “New Oasis of Collaboration” in the Middle East — Empowering Regional Digital Transformation with Innovation and Local Commitment
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30th September 2025 –MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions, today celebrated the grand opening of its new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. With MAXHUB's theme of “The New Oasis of Collaboration”, the ceremony gathered representatives from the UAE Ministry of Finance, Sharjah Economic Development Department, and leading enterprises, including BITS Pilani Group and One Hospitality, alongside education leaders. The milestone event was also attended by Zhu Lian, Minister Counselor of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of China in the UAE, and Chang Renhao, Secretary of the Economic and Commercial Office.
At the opening ceremony, Mr. Faisal Khalfan Al Hammadi, Industry Representative for Sharjah Government's Digital Transformation, and Aaron Xiao, President of MAXHUB Global BG, delivered keynote speeches. They highlighted their shared vision for innovation and collaboration in the UAE, reaffirming MAXHUB’s long-term commitment to the region. MAXHUB also showcased its latest achievements in collaborative technology and sustainability, underscoring its dedication to driving both innovation and a greener future. Esteemed guests from business, academia, and industry associations applauded MAXHUB’s ability to combine global expertise with localized insight.
Recognized by Forbes China as one of the “Top 30 Globalization Leading Brands” in 2024, MAXHUB has experienced rapid growth since launching its first interactive flat panel in 2017. Today, MAXHUB operates in over 140 countries and regions. The establishment of the UAE subsidiary marks a pivotal step in strengthening MAXHUB’s supply chain, technical support, and customer services across the Middle East and Africa—accelerating the region’s digital transformation.
In the field of technological innovation, MAXHUB presented its full portfolio, including next-generation all-in-one interactive displays, unified communication solutions, and intelligent LED systems.
Sustainability remains a core pillar of MAXHUB’s global strategy. On September 22, the company organized the “Oasis ESG Action” sustainability initiative in Dubai to raise environmental awareness. The following day, MAXHUB officially launched the “Oasis ESG Initiative”, aimed at fostering green technology, low-carbon operations, and inclusive community development in partnership with local stakeholders. Upholding the principle of “Co-creating a New Oasis of Collaboration for a Sustainable and Connected Future,” MAXHUB calls on partners across the region to join forces in advancing smart, sustainable growth.
In his speech, Aaron Xiao emphasized the company’s dual focus on global expertise and local engagement: “By establishing our UAE subsidiary, we are not only expanding our market presence, but also strengthening our local commitment. Through innovation and localized services, we aim to help industries across the region achieve more efficient collaboration.”
To this end, MAXHUB has delivered a comprehensive suite of collaboration technology solutions that have been successfully adopted across key sectors in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), MAXHUB’s smart workplace solutions are enabling efficient collaboration and supporting a seamless hybrid work environment. At Emirates Health Services (EHS), MAXHUB’s smart collaboration solutions have been applied to the healthcare sector in the UAE for the first time, advancing more intelligent and interconnected medical services. In higher education, institutions such as the Higher Colleges of Technology are leveraging MAXHUB’s CN27 LED wall system—covering a total of 81 square meters—to create immersive classrooms and auditoriums,that redefining interactive learning experiences.These implementations demonstrate that MAXHUB delivers more than technology products; through deeply localized services, it creates lasting value for its customers.
An oasis represents life, hope, and prosperity. MAXHUB is bringing this spirit to the UAE by building a “New Oasis of Collaboration,” where innovation, teamwork, and sustainability thrive. The launch of the UAE subsidiary is a pivotal milestone in MAXHUB’s long-term regional strategy, reinforcing its positioning as a “Trusted Solution Provider in Integrated Commercial Display & UC.” By aligning its innovation-driven portfolio with the region’s vision for digital transformation and sustainability, MAXHUB is poised to inject new momentum into the Middle East’s digital economy, educational innovation, and sustainable development.
