Even As National Preparedness Month Ends, Readywise Urges Americans To Stay Vigilant
ReadyWise , a leader in long-term food storage and emergency preparedness, is committed to helping households reclaim a sense of control and peace of mind in turbulent times. By making preparedness simple and accessible, ReadyWise empowers families to feel confident that they have the tools and resources to be self-sufficient, no matter what tomorrow brings.
Preparedness as Peace of Mind
If September proved anything, it is that emergencies don't wait for the "right time". Power outages, supply shortages, and civil unrest can upend normal life in an instant. What resonated most with families during ReadyWise's "30 Days of Preparedness" challenge was the reassurance that comes from knowing there is a plan in place, and that loved ones will not be left vulnerable when the unexpected happens. Once the power goes out or an emergency strikes, it's too late to start preparing. Families need to know their plan, build an emergency kit, and make sure everyone in the household understands it.
"Preparedness is not about fear-it's about confidence and peace of mind," said Norm Ramos, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "Families can regain a sense of control simply by taking small, proactive steps. The real value is in the calm and security that preparation provides when everything else feels uncertain."
Beyond a Single Month
ReadyWise emphasizes that preparedness is not limited to a 30-day campaign. It is an ongoing commitment that strengthens households and, by extension, entire communities. By providing practical, reliable solutions-from long-lasting food and water storage to filtration and backup power-ReadyWise makes it possible for every family to be ready year-round.
While September may have shined the spotlight on preparedness, the mission continues: helping Americans turn uncertainty into resilience.
Today is your final chance to take advantage of ReadyWise's National Preparedness Month deals. Visit to learn more.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
**About ReadyWise**
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.
Media Contact: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: ReadyWise, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment