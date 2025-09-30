Avanti Gold Strengthens Leadership Team

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) -(the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its leadership team as it embarks to advance its flagship Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the following appointments:



Martin Pawlitschek appointed as Chief Executive Officer, is a seasoned mining executive and geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and mining investment, with significant experience in the mining sector in Africa, and notably including the DRC. Mr. Pawlitschek joined the Board of the Company on July 23, 2025, and since then has played a key role in leading the Company's ability to restart exploration activities while gaining a further understanding of the significant exploration potential to be unlocked at the Misisi Gold Project.



Mohamed Cisse appointed Chief Operating Officer, is a seasoned African mining executive and engineer with extensive experience in mine development and operations, technical services, and HSE management, with significant experience in the DRC as he held leadership positions at the Kibali mine with Randgold Resources before transitioning to Resolute Mining where he most recently held the position of General Manager of the Syama Mine.



Terry Holohan, will assume a wider role as he transitions to the role of Lead Independent Director . Following his appointment to the Board of the Company on July 30, 2025, Mr. Holohan has played a key role in overseeing succession planning. As Lead Independent Director, Mr. Holohan will oversee governance and take on a more active role as a Board Member as the Company transitions towards the development stage, while continuing to provide mentorship to Mr. Cisse given their longstanding working relationship.

Swapan Kakumanu , currently Interim Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

The Misisi Gold Project hosts the Akyanga gold deposit which already has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 41Mt at an average grade of 2.37 g/t containing 3.1Moz of gold, with mineralization remaining open along strike to the north and south as well down dip and at depth. The Misisi Gold Project's mining licenses cover 133km2 of prospective ground along a 55km long segment of the Kibara Gold belt which hosts the Akyanga deposit along with 4 high-priority targets identified within a 10km radius of Akyanga along with several other targets further afield. Following a thorough independent assessment of the site conditions, the Company is now finalizing plans to restart exploration activities in the coming months as drill contractors are mobilized, and infrastructure upgrades are completed.

Martin Pawlitschek, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Avanti Gold as I believe the Misisi Gold Project has the potential to become a cornerstone asset in Africa. I look forward to working closely with the team to execute on our strategy and deliver value to shareholders as well as the local stakeholders."

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Returning to the DRC where I initially worked at the Kibale gold project from early stages to full production is especially meaningful. The Misisi Gold Project offers both scale and high-grade potential, and I look forward to applying my operational experience to ensure safe, efficient, and value-driven progress on the ground."

Terry Holohan, Lead Independent Director, commented: " I am delighted to take on the role of Lead Independent Director at Avanti Gold to help steer the next phase of growth for the Misisi Gold Project. Having worked closely with Mohamed in the past, I have seen firsthand his ability to drive operational excellence and deliver results, and I'm pleased to welcome him to the Avanti management team along with Martin who I have had the pleasure of working with as a fellow Board Member."

About Martin Pawlitschek - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Mr. Pawlitschek, who will fully transition to the position of CEO of Avanti effective December 15, 2025, or earlier, is a geologist and mining executive with over 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and mining investment, with significant experience in the mining sector in Africa. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU), an exploration company focused on gold assets in Guinea, West Africa, with major shareholders including Montage Gold (TSX: MAU), the Lundin Family, and AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE: AU).

Martin has significant experience in Africa, including early-stage exploration programs that led to the development and significant resource growth of the Sabodala Gold Mine in Senegal. He also served as Exploration Manager in the Democratic Republic of Congo, overseeing large kimberlite and base metal exploration programs covering vast tenement holdings on the Kasai Craton.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Pawlitschek held senior roles with BHP Billiton, focused on gold, copper, and diamond exploration across Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. He has also worked extensively in Australia's Yilgarn and Victorian gold belts in both exploration and underground mine geology roles.

From 2014 to 2022, Mr. Pawlitschek served as Senior Vice President, Geology at Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based mining private equity firm with over US$2 billion in assets under management at the time. In this role, he led geological due diligence, technical assessments, and exploration oversight on investments in gold, base metals, and critical minerals globally, including several projects with successful exits.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors, First Class) in Applied Geology from the University of Technology Sydney and a Master's in Petroleum Engineering from the University of New South Wales. Mr. Pawlitschek is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG).

About Mohamed Cisse - Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Cisse who will become COO of Avanti effective immediately, is a seasoned African mining executive and engineer with extensive experience in open-pit and underground operations, technical services, and HSE management across the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali. He brings a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, business growth, and stakeholder engagement in complex mining environments.

Most recently, he served several roles at Resolute Mining's (ASX: RSG) Syama Mine in Mali, including Manager of Technical Services and Automation, Mine Manager - Open Pit and Underground Operations, and General Manager, ultimately culminating in a three-year tenure as Managing Director of Syama, where he led the successful turnaround of the mine with six consecutive successful quarters, cleared the company balance sheet, expanded reserves, and drove the Syama oxide-to-sulphide plant expansion.

Prior to his role with Resolute, Mr. Cisse held leadership positions at Randgold Resources, acting as Underground Mine Manager at the Kibali mine in the DRC, and subsequently the Loulo Gold mine. He holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Pretoria and an Executive MBA from the London Business School.

About Terry Holohan - Lead Independent Director

Mr. Holohan, who will transition to Lead Independent Director of Avanti effective immediately, is a qualified metallurgist, is a highly experienced mining executive with over 40 years of mining industry experience, including more than 30 years operating across Africa. His career began in the 1980s and 1990s in South Africa and Zimbabwe with Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, and BHP. He then developed Ivanhoe's Southern African portfolio, operating in several countries but predominantly in the DRC ensuring the Company achieved the first 'Clean and Clear' certification of mining licenses under the then new Mining Code and initiated the extensive exploration programs in Katanga.

After a further ten years developing gold mines in Indonesia, most recently, he was Managing Director of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG), where he oversaw the funding and optimization of the Syama Mine in Mali, including its operational turnaround, and managed Resolute's strategic investment in Loncor Resources Inc. (TSX: LN).

Mr. Holohan is a Chartered Engineer with the Engineering Council (UK), a Member of the IOM3, and a Member of the Institute of Directors (UK).

About Swapan Kakumanu - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Kakumanu , has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary following the resignation of Natalie Davies. The Company thanks Ms. Davies for her service and contributions to Avanti and wishes her well in her future endeavors, and thanks Mr. Kakumanu for his leadership and continued valuable contributions as the Company moves forward.

Mr. Kakumanu brings over 30 years of senior finance and operations experience. He has served at senior executive management levels, both in public and private companies in various industries. He has held senior management roles as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, where he has played a key role in raising over $250 million through various financing vehicles, including debt, convertible debt, equity and other non-dilutive instruments both in the private and public markets.

Equity Incentive Grants

In connection with the appointments, Avanti intends to grant a total of 6.5 million stock options and 3 million restricted share units (RSUs). The stock options will be issued at an exercise price to be determined by the Board of Directors on grant date, vesting over 24 months with 25% vesting every six months. The RSUs will vest over an 18-month period.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera , a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information presented herein should not be relied upon as it has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

