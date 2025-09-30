Barinthus Biotherapeutics To Merge With Privately-Held Clywedog Therapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) announced on Tuesday that it will merge with Clywedog Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. Following the announcement, the company's shares slid 4% in the pre-market session.
Under the deal, Barinthus Bio shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the new combined company for each American Depositary Share (ADS) or ordinary share they own. Meanwhile, each stockholder of Clywedog will receive 4.358932 shares of common stock in the new combined company for every common or preferred share they own.
The combined company will advance a fresh portfolio of clinical-stage candidates targeting metabolic and autoimmune diseases, the company said. Four clinical data milestones are expected within 18 months of transaction closing, which is expected in the first half of 2026, it added.
The combined company will be renamed“Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol“CLYD.”
