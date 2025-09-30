Tamboran Resources Stock Soars 11% Pre-Market Find Out More On Falcon Oil & Gas Acquisition
Tamboran Resources Corp. (TBN) is set to acquire Falcon Oil & Gas through a deal that consolidates nearly 2.9 million net prospective acres in Australia's Beetaloo Basin.
The transaction, which has received unanimous backing from both boards, will see Tamboran take over Falcon's subsidiaries in exchange for cash and stock.
Under the terms, Falcon shareholders will receive approximately 6.5 million shares of Tamboran NYSE common stock and a cash component of $23.7 million. This values Falcon's assets at around C$239 million ($172 million), offering a 19.7% premium over Falcon's closing price on the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) on September 29.
Tamboran Resources' stock traded over 11% higher in Tuesday's premarket.
