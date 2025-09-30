403
MEDIA ADVISORY - 2025 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures
EINPresswire/ -- Meridian International Center, a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960, will host the 2025 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures, a premier convening of global business executives, policymakers, and diplomats. The half-day event on Friday, October 24 (8:00 AM–12:30 PM) will explore emerging challenges and strategies at the intersection of business and geopolitics.
Confirmed 2025 Summit speakers and leaders include:
- Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President & Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors
- April Miller Boise, EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Intel
- Dan Foy, Principal, Global Analytics, Gallup
- Nicole Isaac, Vice President, Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, Cisco
- Tom Monahan, CEO, Heidrick & Struggles
- Anna Palmer, Co-founder and CEO, Punchbowl News
- Omar Vargas, Vice President, Global Public Policy, General Motors
Summit Chairs: General Motors (Corporate Chair), Intel (Global Engagement Chair), Cisco (Innovation Chair).
Ambassador’s Circle Sponsors: Aflac; Intuit; AWS; Microsoft.
President’s Circle Sponsors: Hilton; Philip Morris International.
Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, will be honored with the Meridian Corporate Leader Award in absentia.
Key Themes of the 2025 Meridian Summit:
- Shifts in Geopolitical Influence
- AI and the Global Power Race
- Global Security at a Crossroads
- Geoeconomic Confrontations
- Supply Chains and Geopolitical Resilience
- Currencies of Power
Event Details
When: Friday, October 24, 2025 | 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Where: The Gallup Building, 901 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20004
Media Access
The Summit offers extensive photo and interview opportunities. Journalists may arrange interviews with senior corporate and diplomatic leaders on-site. Visual coverage highlights include keynote panels, high-level discussions, and networking.
RSVP: Members of the press should contact Meridian International Center’s Communications team at ... or request an invitation here.
