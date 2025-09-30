24/7 Market News: Analyst Upgrades Amongst Flurry Of Moves Venu Holdings Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sees Emergence of a New Real Estate Asset Class

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that ThinkEquity upgraded VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a growing operator of premium hospitality and live entertainment venues across the U.S., in a comprehensive investment report titled“Venu Holdings: Forging a New Asset Class in Experiential Real Estate.” The firm issued a Buy rating and an $18 price target.

ThinkEquity outlines a transformational investment thesis built on Venu's disruptive model that merges live entertainment, hospitality, and real estate into a scalable, high-margin, capital-efficient business structure.

Venu is not simply building amphitheaters, it's pioneering a replicable capital formation and monetization model where the venues themselves become the asset, the report states.

Key Highlights from ThinkEquity's Coverage:

Disruptive Capital Architecture

ThinkEquity highlights Venu's 40/40/20 financing model as the foundation of its growth engine:



40% from municipal partnerships (land conveyance, cash incentives, tax relief)

40% from fan-based fractional suite ownership 20% from sale-leaseback transactions at project completion



This structure enables Venu to rapidly expand with limited upfront capital, minimize equity dilution, and create a profitable asset base from day one.

Turning Entertainment into Infrastructure

At the heart of the thesis is Venu's ability to transform underutilized land into high-value entertainment campuses, with built-in cash flows and development profits. By securing favorable land deals, such as 13 acres in Broken Arrow for just $580,000, Venu unlocks compounding returns through appreciation, sale-leasebacks, and operational income.

Hospitality-Driven Ecosystem

Each Venu campus includes restaurants (e.g., Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Roth's Sea & Steak), intimate indoor venues, and premium FireSuites - creating year-round, multi-revenue properties. Strategic partnerships with Aramark and Tixr institutionalize and digitize this hospitality-first model.

“Analysis of the Ford Amphitheater's performance reveals that the average ticket price of $85.50 constitutes only 61% of the total average guest spend of $140.72. The remaining 39% is derived from high-margin streams,” the report notes.

Accelerating Revenue and Profitability

Venu is targeting a dramatic revenue inflection in FY2026:



2025 Revenue Forecast : $26.7 million

2026 Revenue Forecast : $270.9 million

2026 Net Income : $81.7 million Projected 2026 EPS : $1.88

A Blueprint for 40 Venues by 2030

While the report emphasizes the execution risks of developing 40 premium venues by 2030, it also acknowledges the repeatability and scalability of the business model. Venu's pipeline already includes:



Operational: Colorado Springs, Gainesville (GA)

In Construction: Broken Arrow (OK), McKinney (TX) Pre-construction: El Paso (TX), Houston, Oklahoma City



ThinkEquity's report validates what VENU is building, a new asset class born at the intersection of real estate, entertainment, and fan ownership; while J.W. Roth's, Chairman and CEO of Venu, capital-light, high-margin model is just beginning to unlock its full potential.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar's Best New Venue of 2024.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC (247) Disclaimer and Disclosure

