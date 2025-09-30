Bullfrog AI Expands Sales And Marketing Team To Accelerate Commercial Adoption Of Clinical Trial Optimization Solutions And Bfpreptm Module

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the expansion of its internal sales organization to support accelerated commercialization of the Company's clinical trial optimization offerings, including its recently launched bfPREPTM module.

The expansion of BullFrog AI's in-house sales capabilities complements the Company's recent commercial rollout with Sygnature Discovery, which is focused on selling BullFrog Data NetworksTM target selection solutions to global biopharma clients. By strengthening its direct sales organization, BullFrog AI is positioned to accelerate adoption of its trial-focused platforms, including bfPREP, among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“While our collaboration with Sygnature positions BullFrog Data NetworksTM as a powerful target discovery solution for global biopharma R&D, the expansion of our sales team strengthens our ability to directly market and deliver bfPREP and clinical trial optimization tools to drug developers worldwide,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI.“This dual-pronged strategy broadens our commercial reach and ensures we are capturing opportunities across the full drug development lifecycle.”

The bfPREP module, originally developed to support BullFrog AI's collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, is purpose-built to handle the scale and complexity of diverse clinical trial data. From legacy records and siloed datasets to unstructured documents, bfPREP transforms raw information into standardized, analyzable formats at scale with results achievable in a matter of days.

BullFrog AI's expanded sales team is working to accelerate adoption of bfPREP, and the Company's broader suite of trial optimization solutions. Once data has been standardized through bfPREP, platforms such as bfLEAP® can be applied to uncover patient subgroups, inform trial design, and support more precise execution. By aligning these capabilities under a focused commercial strategy, BullFrog AI offers sponsors an end-to-end approach to improving trial efficiency and outcomes.

“Demand for technologies that reduce risk and cost in clinical development has never been higher,” added Mr. Singh.“By expanding our internal sales capacity, we are positioning BullFrog AI to accelerate revenue growth and create lasting value for our shareholders while continuing to advance our long-term vision of transforming drug development with AI.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAPTM platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

