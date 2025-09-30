After Asia Cup 2025 Defeat, PCB Suspends Pakistan Players' Overseas T20 Leagues Participation

After a humiliating defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Team India, Pakistan players' Non-Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday, September 30. The Men in Green's campaign in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 came to a disappointing end following the defeat to India in the high-stakes final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Salman Ali Agha-led side lost to the Men in Blue three times in the Asia Cup 2025, including the losses in the group stage and Super 4 clash. The final between India and Pakistan took place amid off-field drama with both boards, the BCCI and PCB, at loggerheads by filing a complaint with the ICC over players' misconduct on the field.

The drama took place after the final, as well as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who ran away with the Asia Cup trophy, as the Men in Blue refused to accept it from the Pakistan Interior Minister and ACC Chief over his controversial posts on social media.

Pakistan Players' Overseas Participation in Jeopardy

Just a couple of days after the Asia Cup 2025 Final defeat, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to suspend the players' NOCs for their participation in the overseas T20 Leagues.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, PCB chief operating officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed, sent a notice to the players and their agents about the board's decision to put their participation in upcoming overseas T20 leagues on hold until further notice.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders," the notice.

The board has suspended all no-objection certificates for players who want to participate in T20 leagues outside Pakistan twitter/ekWdSU1Jlu

- ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 30, 2025

Pakistan had a moderate campaign in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 as their batting performance came under scrutiny, especially the middle order. The team collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out against India's spin attack in the final, leading to criticism from former cricketers and fans alike.

The key players, including skipper Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Nawaz, performed underwhelmingly. Rauf, who was fined 30% match fee for controversial gestures against India in the Super 4 clash, conceded 50 runs without taking a wicket in his spell of 3.4 overs.

Why did PCB suspend Overseas T20 Leagues Participation?

In the mail, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COO did not specify the reason behind the board's decision to suspend the players' participation in overseas T20 leagues, but the move appears to be due to the players' poor performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, the PCB plans to link NOCs on the merit of the player's performance rather than automatically granting them. However, the rules have not been made public yet by the board. Reportedly, the aim behind the PCB's decision is to push the players to perform better in national and domestic cricket, and it is unclear how long the suspension of their NOC will last.

The defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 Final has prompted the PCB to take stricter measures to hold the players accountable for their performance. Pakistan's upcoming domestic tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will take place in October after being postponed from September 22.

Seven Pakistani players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, are set to play in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, which will start in December. Additionally, 16 Pakistan players have been shortlisted for the ILT20 auction on October 1 in the UAE, including Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman.