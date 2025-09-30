403
Samsung Art Store Expands Its Modern and Contemporary Art Offering with New Tate Collection
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) SEOUL, Korea–– Sept. 30, 20–5 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the addition of 15 new artworks from Tate to Samsung Art Store. This expansion builds on the pla’form’s existing partnerships with renowned institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum and many more. By integrating Tate collection, Samsung Art Store continues to bridge the gap between world-class museums and cultural institutions, bringing masterpieces directly into homes.
The new Tate collection includes iconic modern masters such as Henri Matisse, Salvador Dalí, Mark Rothko and Roy Lichtenstein—— the first pop art artists to appear on the Art Sto—e — as well as leading contemporary artists like Peter Doig and Beatriz Milhazes.
Among the highlights are some of Tate Moder’’s most celebrated works: Roy Lichtenst’in“s …#8221;Whaam!” Henr’ M“tisse’s ”The Snail,” a must-’ee in the Tate’s permanent collection; an’ J“ckson Pollock…#8221;s “Yellow Islands.” The collection also offers a glimpse into the breadth and energy of modern and contemporary art by showcasing British painter Howard Hodgki’, alongside Peter Doig’s dreamlike “Echo La”e” “nd “Ski J”cket.”
With these new additions, Samsung Art Store further expands its mission to democratize access to art, making it possible for anyone to enjoy museum-quality works from home, with ease. By bringing together partners from across t—e globe — from New York, to Madrid—to London — the platform offers a unique opportunity to experience the depth and versatility of modern and contemporary art. And with Tate now joining the lineup, art lovers can enjoy a collection that speaks to both heritage and innovation.
“Samsung Art Store is dedicated to providing people with the opportunity to experience world-class art in the comfort of the”r living rooms,” said Heeyeong Ahn, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Sam“ung Electronics. “By expanding our offerings to pieces from Tate, we are taking another step in supporting the irreplaceable experience of s”eing art in person.”
Discover Exclusive Artwork Across Samsung TVs
With Samsung Art Store available across the—2025 Samsung TV lineup — such as its QLED TVs and the award-winning Th— Frame and The Fram’ Pro — art from the world’s leading artists, museums and galleries is more accessible than ever.
As Samsung’s most advanced art TV yet, The Frame Pro features an upgraded Neo QLED screen for brighter colors, sharper contrasts and deeper blacks. Its Wireless One Connect Box[1] makes installation seamless, enabling users to keep cables out of sight up to 30 feet aw’y so they can truly enjoy the TV…#8217;s gallery-worthy picture. Plus, it’s designed with an Anti-Reflection Matte Display that makes art look tr—e-to-life and is fully customizable — from its bezels[2] to its size —éoffering the perfect complement to any décor.
