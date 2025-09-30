Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global Debt Climbs To Record Levels, While Azerbaijan Maintains Low External Burden

Global Debt Climbs To Record Levels, While Azerbaijan Maintains Low External Burden


2025-09-30 08:07:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Global debt surged to a record high of 337.7 trillion US dollars in the second quarter of this year, fueled by easing financial conditions, the weakening of the US dollar, and a more dovish stance adopted by leading central banks. The US currency has lost nearly...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN30092025000195011045ID1110129901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search