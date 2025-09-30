PHCC Launches National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced the launch of its annual breast cancer awareness campaign, emphasizing the vital importance of early detection. Under the new slogan, "Screen Today, Protect Your Tomorrow," this initiative aims to encourage women across Qatar to prioritize their health through timely screening.

The National Breast and Bowel Cancer Screening Program, also known as 'Screen for Life,' is a life-saving, population-based initiative aligned with Qatar's National Cancer Program and the country's National Health Strategy 2011-2016. It underlines a shift toward preventive, community-centered care. Each year, the program launches a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote the significance of early detection through screening.

Throughout October, this comprehensive 360-degree campaign will harness both traditional and digital marketing channels. It will feature strategic partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the Women Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), Snoonu, Qatar Museums, General Retirement Authorities, Snoonu, Gulf Center for Food Stuff (Al Shamal Water) and many others, to maximize outreach and engagement.

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women in Qatar. However, early detection dramatically increases treatment success rates, with survival rates reaching up to 100% when diagnosed promptly. This campaign's core message is that awareness combined with proactive screening can save lives. The new slogan, "Screen Today, Protect Your Tomorrow,"summarizes this empowering call to action-urging women to take decisive steps now to safeguard their future health.

Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, Director of Screening Programs at PHCC

Who should participate in the screening?

The breast screening program is recommended for all women-citizens and residents in Qatar-aged between 45 and 69 years old, who have no symptoms related to breast cancer and have not undergone a mammogram in the past three years. Healthy women within this age group are encouraged to take advantage of this essential preventative measure.

Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, Director of Screening Programs at PHCC, emphasizes:

"If you are between 45 and 69, have not had a mammogram in the last three years, and do not have symptoms-or even if you know someone who fits these criteria-we advise you to schedule a screening appointment. You can contact the cancer screening program directly at 8001112 / 40277770.”

Breast screening clinics are conveniently located at four health centers across Qatar: Muaither, Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, and Al Wakrah.

Dr. Shaikha adds, "Awareness is the first step in fighting breast cancer. Through this campaign, we aim to empower women with knowledge and encourage routine screening to ensure peace of mind and better health outcomes."