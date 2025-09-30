Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN SYNOPSYS, INC. (SNPS), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ... , by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Happened?

On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing prior guidance on EPS and revenue citing“underperformance in the IP business as [it] had the expectation of deals that did not materialize.” Specifically, the Company stated that results were negatively impacted by“new export restrictions disrupted design starts in China,”“challenges at a major foundry customer,” and“certain road map and resource decisions that did not yield their intended results.”

On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Synopsys securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: ... ,

Visit our website at: .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

...

