New Zealand’s FM hails Trump’s recent plan to end war on Gaza
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s initiative aimed at halting the war on Gaza, according to reports.
Peters, who addressed the UN General Assembly last week, stressed that New Zealand is eager for diplomatic efforts to succeed. He noted that nations holding significant influence are best positioned to secure a breakthrough that could exemplify genuine international leadership.
"New Zealand therefore welcomes the United States’ ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza’ as an example of such global leadership," he wrote on the US social media company X.
The foreign minister urged all sides involved to embrace this critical chance to bring the fighting to an end and to ensure the full execution of the plan’s terms.
"New Zealand wants to see an immediate end to this disastrous conflict," he said.
Trump unveiled the main aspects of his proposal on Monday in Washington during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.
