U.S. Intensifies Missile Output Amid China Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States is accelerating its missile manufacturing efforts as it braces for the possibility of a future confrontation with China, according to a report by a news agency on Monday.
Citing insiders acquainted with the situation, the publication stated that the Pentagon is urging defense companies to either double or quadruple their production rates due to escalating anxiety regarding inadequate munitions reserves.
This initiative began in June, when the U.S. Department of Defense convened a roundtable discussion at the Pentagon, inviting top missile manufacturers, according to sources cited by the paper.
The gathering, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, brought together prominent weapons firms, innovative startups such as Anduril Industries, and key suppliers of essential components.
Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is reportedly taking an “unusually” direct role in the project, which is known as the Munitions Acceleration Council.
The news agency highlighted that Feinberg personally contacts certain company executives each week to monitor their advancement.
“President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are exploring extraordinary avenues to expand our military might and accelerate the production of munitions,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell informed the newspaper.
“This effort has been a collaboration between defense industry leaders and senior Pentagon officials.”
The newly formed acceleration council is concentrating its efforts on a dozen specific weapons systems that the Pentagon deems essential for a possible confrontation with China, as reported by the news agency.
