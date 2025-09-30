Channel Crossing Fuels UK Migration Debate
(MENAFN) According to a news outlet, a small vessel carrying 125 individuals journeyed across the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom on Saturday.
This marks the highest number of passengers ever documented on a single boat. The previous record, set in August, involved 107 people arriving aboard what local media described as a “mega-dinghy.”
This latest incident occurred despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s vow to “smash” the trafficking networks responsible for these crossings.
It also follows the recent appointment of Shabana Mahmood as Home Secretary, who labeled the small boat crossings as “utterly unacceptable” and committed to “explore all options” to tackle the situation.
As reported by a news agency, official statistics indicate that approximately 33,000 individuals have entered the UK since the beginning of the year.
This figure represents the highest total for this point in the calendar year since recordkeeping began in 2018.
Public dissatisfaction regarding unauthorized immigration has surged across Britain. Surveys show the issue ranks high among voters’ main concerns.
Many perceive the increasing crossings as a sign that the government no longer maintains effective control of the nation's borders.
Communities have also voiced anxiety over mounting pressure on housing, healthcare services, and educational institutions.
This growing frustration has contributed to a rise in popularity for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which emphasizes strict immigration policies.
A recent YouGov poll placed Reform ahead with 29% support, surpassing Labour’s 21%.
