UN to hold major conference on Rohingya’s situation in New York


2025-09-30 07:41:43
(MENAFN) The United Nations is set to hold a major conference in New York on Tuesday to address the worsening situation of the Rohingya community in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, amid growing concerns over declining aid contributions, according to reports.

Delegations from at least 75 nations and international bodies, including several heads of state and government, are expected to attend. A statement from Bangladesh’s interim leadership noted that the gathering comes at a critical time, with resources stretched thin and humanitarian needs escalating.

Bangladesh currently shelters around 1.3 million Rohingya in camps along Cox’s Bazar, most of whom escaped the violent military campaign launched in August 2017. The interim government also indicated that roughly 150,000 more Rohingya have crossed into the country in the last year and a half, further straining already limited support systems.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus will deliver remarks at the opening session. Türkiye is slated to speak on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will represent the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The event’s purpose is to reassess the crisis, share insights on current conditions, and develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving long-term solutions. Organizers highlighted that central goals include ensuring that Rohingya Muslims can eventually return to Myanmar voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

