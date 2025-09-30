UN to hold major conference on Rohingya’s situation in New York
(MENAFN) The United Nations is set to hold a major conference in New York on Tuesday to address the worsening situation of the Rohingya community in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, amid growing concerns over declining aid contributions, according to reports.
Delegations from at least 75 nations and international bodies, including several heads of state and government, are expected to attend. A statement from Bangladesh’s interim leadership noted that the gathering comes at a critical time, with resources stretched thin and humanitarian needs escalating.
Bangladesh currently shelters around 1.3 million Rohingya in camps along Cox’s Bazar, most of whom escaped the violent military campaign launched in August 2017. The interim government also indicated that roughly 150,000 more Rohingya have crossed into the country in the last year and a half, further straining already limited support systems.
Interim leader Muhammad Yunus will deliver remarks at the opening session. Türkiye is slated to speak on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will represent the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The event’s purpose is to reassess the crisis, share insights on current conditions, and develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving long-term solutions. Organizers highlighted that central goals include ensuring that Rohingya Muslims can eventually return to Myanmar voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.
Delegations from at least 75 nations and international bodies, including several heads of state and government, are expected to attend. A statement from Bangladesh’s interim leadership noted that the gathering comes at a critical time, with resources stretched thin and humanitarian needs escalating.
Bangladesh currently shelters around 1.3 million Rohingya in camps along Cox’s Bazar, most of whom escaped the violent military campaign launched in August 2017. The interim government also indicated that roughly 150,000 more Rohingya have crossed into the country in the last year and a half, further straining already limited support systems.
Interim leader Muhammad Yunus will deliver remarks at the opening session. Türkiye is slated to speak on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will represent the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The event’s purpose is to reassess the crisis, share insights on current conditions, and develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving long-term solutions. Organizers highlighted that central goals include ensuring that Rohingya Muslims can eventually return to Myanmar voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment