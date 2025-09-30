Germany Posts 0.2 Percent Drop in August Retail Sales
(MENAFN) Germany's retail sales saw a surprising dip of 0.2% in August compared to the previous month, according to official data released on Tuesday. This decline follows a 0.5% drop in July, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
Economists had anticipated a 0.6% monthly increase in retail turnover, adjusted for price changes, in August. However, the data revealed a different trend.
While food sales grew by 0.6% from July, non-food retail sales fell by 1% during the same period.
On a yearly basis, retail sales in August showed a modest increase of 1.8%. Food sales, however, declined by 0.6% compared to last year, whereas non-food sales saw a 3.2% rise.
In the e-commerce and mail order sector, retail sales experienced a 2% drop month-on-month but recorded a notable 7.4% year-on-year growth in August.
Economists had anticipated a 0.6% monthly increase in retail turnover, adjusted for price changes, in August. However, the data revealed a different trend.
While food sales grew by 0.6% from July, non-food retail sales fell by 1% during the same period.
On a yearly basis, retail sales in August showed a modest increase of 1.8%. Food sales, however, declined by 0.6% compared to last year, whereas non-food sales saw a 3.2% rise.
In the e-commerce and mail order sector, retail sales experienced a 2% drop month-on-month but recorded a notable 7.4% year-on-year growth in August.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment