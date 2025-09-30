Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Posts 0.2 Percent Drop in August Retail Sales

Germany Posts 0.2 Percent Drop in August Retail Sales


2025-09-30 07:38:59
(MENAFN) Germany's retail sales saw a surprising dip of 0.2% in August compared to the previous month, according to official data released on Tuesday. This decline follows a 0.5% drop in July, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Economists had anticipated a 0.6% monthly increase in retail turnover, adjusted for price changes, in August. However, the data revealed a different trend.

While food sales grew by 0.6% from July, non-food retail sales fell by 1% during the same period.

On a yearly basis, retail sales in August showed a modest increase of 1.8%. Food sales, however, declined by 0.6% compared to last year, whereas non-food sales saw a 3.2% rise.

In the e-commerce and mail order sector, retail sales experienced a 2% drop month-on-month but recorded a notable 7.4% year-on-year growth in August.

MENAFN30092025000045017169ID1110129746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search