Pandora CEO Set to Retire in March
(MENAFN) Pandora, the world-renowned Danish jewelry brand, revealed Tuesday that CEO Alexander Lacik will step down from his role on March 11, 2026, after nearly seven years of leadership. Lacik has served as president and CEO since 2019, overseeing significant growth and transformation within the company.
Upon his retirement, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Berta de Pablos-Barbier will ascend to the roles of president and CEO. She will lead Pandora's continued shift into a global jewelry powerhouse, building on the momentum of Lacik's tenure.
"She will lead the company’s continued strategic evolution as a full jewelry brand, building on the strong results during Alexander Lacik’s tenure," the company stated in a press release.
Pandora's Chair of the Board of Directors, Peter Ruzicka, praised Lacik’s leadership: “Alexander leaves a strong foundation for future growth. We will thank him in due course for his tremendous achievements and for transforming Pandora to a completely different company than the one he joined in 2019.”
De Pablos-Barbier, who joined Pandora’s Executive Leadership Team in November 2024, brings a wealth of experience from the luxury and consumer goods sectors. With 30 years in the industry, she previously held key roles, including chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley, CMO at Lacoste, and vice president of marketing and communications at Boucheron, a brand owned by Kering. Before joining Pandora, she was president and CEO of LVMH's champagne brands, including Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, and Mercier.
Pandora emphasized that de Pablos-Barbier’s appointment followed an extensive global search, part of the company’s long-term succession planning.
Following the announcement, Pandora’s stock saw a dip, falling by more than 2.1% by 0840 GMT on Tuesday.
