2025 Liaoning Aviation Industry Development Conference And Shenyang Faku International Flight Conference Opens
At the opening ceremony, the Shenyang Metropolitan Circle Low-Altitude Economy Cooperation and Development Alliance was inaugurated. Yang Fengtian, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was appointed Honorary Chairman of the Alliance, and China's first low-altitude economy data element service platform was launched. A signing ceremony was held on site, involving multiple aircraft models with intended orders for 260 aircraft. In follow-up activities, 39 major projects will be signed collectively. This year's conference is expected to achieve the "double hundred billion" goal in both aircraft orders and project investment.
Founded in 2012, the Shenyang Faku International Flight Conference is one of the first international general aviation exhibitions in China. As one of the few large-scale exhibitions dedicated to general aviation, it has become a shining symbol of Shenyang's opening-up to the outside world. This year, the Liaoning Aviation Industry Development Conference was combined with the Shenyang Faku International Flight Conference, which has already been held ten times, making the event larger in scale, richer in content, and more diverse in presentation. With the theme "Strengthening the Aviation Industry, Boosting Development Momentum", this year's conference will run until October 1. The program includes one opening ceremony, one flight conference, and four special activities: Liaoning Aviation Industry Collaborative Development, Integrated and Innovative Development of Low-Altitude Economy, Advanced Aviation Manufacturing Technology and Equipment Development and Annual Meeting of the Liaoning Aviation Industry Development Promotion Association.
Together, these activities create a three-in-one aviation event integrating conference, exhibition, and performance.
Source: Shenyang Faku International Flight ConferenceCONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558
