Humanoid Global Welcomes Olivier Vincent To Its Investment Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“ Humanoid Global ” or the“ Company ”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) , a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Olivier Vincent has joined the Company's Investment Advisory Board.

Olivier Vincent has served as a member of Serve's Board since July 2023. He co-founded and has served as Chief Executive Officer of Autozen Technology Ltd., a marketplace start-up in the automobile world, since March 2020. Prior to joining Autozen, Mr. Vincent served as Chief Executive Officer of Spliqs, an AI technology company. He previously served as President of WeatherBug, a weather application. Mr. Vincent has also served on the Board of Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a Canadian public company traded on the TSX (OTCMKTS: WPNDF), since December 2020. Mr. Vincent holds a Masters of Engineering in Computer Science from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Techniques Avancées Paris and a Masters of Business, Entrepreneurship from Hautes Etudes Commerciales Paris.

"Olivier Vincent's addition to our board is a significant milestone for Humanoid Global,” said Shahab Samimi, Chief Executive Officer of Humanoid Global.“His proven leadership as CEO of Autozen Technology and Spliqs, combined with his strategic insights from serving on Wishpond Technologies' board, brings unparalleled expertise in AI and marketplace innovation. Olivier's vision for robotics as the future of AI aligns perfectly with our mission, making him a vital asset in driving our support for companies shaping the next generation of intelligent automation.”

“I believe robotics is how AI grows up, and I'm committed to Humanoid Global's mission to fund and support the companies building it,” said Olivier Vincent.

Mr. Olivier will advise on all areas of Humanoid Global's business, including opportunity identification, deal origination, market intelligence, and opportunity screening & analysis.

The advisory agreement has a term of twelve months that will begin on September 30, 2025. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its RSU Plan, it has granted a total of 25,000 restricted share units (the“ RSUs ”, each an“ RSU ”) to Mr. Olivier, subject to CSE approval. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on October 1, 2030.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

