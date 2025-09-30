Habit Burger & Grill Extends“Gotta Habit Meal Deals” Due To High Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gotta Habit Meal Deals' return has been extended, with bold flavors, sides, and drinks that don't break the bank.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You asked. Habit listened. By popular demand, Habit Burger & Grill is again extending its fan-favorite Gotta Habit Meal Deals: three flavor-packed meals loaded with fresh ingredients, a side, and a drink, all at a price that's almost too good to be true. Available now for a limited time while supplies last.

At a time when most restaurants are raising prices, Habit is doing the opposite. Each Gotta Habit Meal Deal features a generous half portion of one of Habit's signature sandwiches-the BBQ Grilled Chicken, Chicken Club, or Santa Barbara Char-paired with your choice of Tempura Green Beans, French Fries, or Side Garden Ranch Salad, plus a drink. Don't let the“half” fool you, these portions are hearty and guaranteed to leave you satisfied.

“These meals prove that value doesn't have to mean boring,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit.“We're talking fresh avocado, chargrilled beef, hand-filleted chicken... the same real ingredients we're known for, bundled into deals that'll crush your cravings without crushing your wallet.”



$6 Meal Deal: 1⁄2 BBQ Chicken - hand-filleted chicken breast, melted cheese, caramelized onions, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with a choice of side and a regular fountain drink.

$8 Meal Deal: 1⁄2 Chicken Club - hand-filleted chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with your choice of side and a large fountain drink. $10 Meal Deal : 1⁄2 Santa Barbara Char - chargrilled beef patty with American cheese, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with five-piece chicken bites, a choice of side, and a large fountain drink.



Choice of Sides: Tempura Green Beans, French Fries, or a Side Garden Ranch Salad

The Gotta Habit Meal Deals is proof that flavor-packed food and value can go hand in hand. But don't wait, these tasty deals are only here for a limited time.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist's roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

*Choice of Side includes Fries, Tempura Green Beans, or Side Garden Ranch. Available for a limited time only at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations except CLU, CSU San Bernardino, Sacramento State, CSU Fresno, Rohnert Park, UC Riverside, SDSU, Universal City Walk, Grand Canyon University, LAX, and University of Nevada Reno. Taxes and fees may vary by location. Not available on third-party delivery platforms. Excludes catering and group orders.

